World Championship: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Get Top 10 Seedings

Updated: 08 August 2017 16:28 IST

Kidambi Srikanth, who has been in rampaging form with back-to-back titles at Indonesia and Australia, is seeded eighth.

PV Sindhu is Olympic silver medallist © PTI

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu and World No. 8 Kidambi Srikanth have been given the fourth and eighth seedings respectively in the BWF World Badminton Championship, which will start in Glasgow on August 21. Two-time bronze medallist at World Championships in 2013 and 2014 editions, Sindhu was just below two-time winner and Olympic champion Carolina Marin. World No. 16 Saina Nehwal, who clinched the silver medal at the 2015 World Championship, has been seeded 12th for the tournament.

With World No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei withdrawing from the tournament, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi, Korea's Sung Ji Hyun were named as the top and second seeds respectively.

In men's singles, Srikanth, who has been in rampaging form with back-to-back titles at Indonesia and Australia, is seeded eighth, just below two-time Olympic champion and five-time World Champion Lin Dan of China.

Among other Indians in the fray, Ajay Jayaram and B Sai Praneeth have been seeded 13th and 15th respectively, while World No. 28 Sameer Verma will begin his campaign as an unseeded player.

In the mixed doubles category, Pranav Jerry Chopra and Sikki Reddy, who clinched the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January this year, have been seeded 15th.

