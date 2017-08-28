 
World Badminton Championships: Twitteratti Salute PV Sindhu's Spectacular Show In Pulsating Final

Updated: 28 August 2017 00:22 IST

It was Sindhu's third medal at the World Championships, with a bronze apiece from the 2013 and 2014 editions in her bag.

PV Sindhu lost 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 against Japan's Okuhara. © AFP

Olympic 2016 silver medallist PV Sindhu failed to bring India the elusive gold medal from World Badminton Championships, but her spectacular performance in the summit clash won her a billion hearts. Twitterati were flooded with tweets, saluting Sindhu's fighting spirit in the gruelling clash against Japan's Nozomi Okuhara. It was Sindhu's third medal at the World Championships, with a bronze apiece from the 2013 and 2014 editions in her bag.

Fourth seed Sindhu lost 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 against the Olympic 2016 bronze medallist Okuhara in a grueling match that lasted an hour and 50 minutes at the Emirates Arena.
 
Apart from Sindhu, Saina Nehwal also stood on the podium after losing in the semi-finals, settling for a bronze medal as India bagged two medals for the first time in an edition of the World Championships.
 
Saina also has a silver from the 2015 edition and in Glasgow, Sindhu became only the second player of India, with a second-place finish in the global badminton showpiece event.
 
India's first medal from the World Championships, a bronze medal, came via Prakash Padukone in the 1983 edition.
 
Sindhu on Sunday gave herself a great chance to end India's quest of a maiden world title but fell short against Okuhara, who was the first Japanese to reach the women's singles final.

(With PTI inputs)

 

