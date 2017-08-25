World Badminton Championships, Live Score, Day 5: Kidambi Crashes Out; Focus Now On Sindhu, Saina

Kidambi Srikanth put up a brave fight against World No.1 but lost in straight games.

Kidambi Srikanth put up a brave fight against World No.1 but lost in straight games. © AFP

Kidambi Srikanth fought bravely but went down 14-21, 18-21 to World Number 1 Son Wan Ho in the quarter-final of the World Badminton Championships 2017 on Friday. The Indian fought back in the second game but too many unforced errors cost him the match. Focus now will be on PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal as they will be vying for places in the semi-finals of the women's singles events. London Olympics bronze medallist Saina, who had won silver in the last edition, dished out a gritty performance to outwit World No.3 Korean Sung Ji Hyun 21-19, 21-15. She will play Scotland's Kirsty Gilmour in the last eight. Sindhu, who twice won a bronze medal at the 2013 and 2014 editions, survived a scare against Hong Kong's Cheung Ngan Yi before prevailing 19-21, 23-21, 21-17 in a thrilling women's singles match that lasted an hour and 27 minutes.

16:17 IST: Chen Yu Fei claims the second game 21-16.

16:06 IST: Ratchanok Intanon leads the second game 11-9.

15:54 IST: Itanon wins the first game 21-14.

15:43 IST: In the first match of women's singles, Ratchanok Intanon leads Chen 11-5.

15:28 IST: Srikanth fought back in the second game but too many unforced errors cost him the match.

15:27 IST: Son Wan Ho gets the better of Kidambi Srikanth as he wins 21-14, 21-18.

No!!!



15:25 IST: Poor judgement call from Son Wan Ho, Kidambi is closing in on the world number one, 16-19.

15:23 IST: It seems Kidambi has got his momentum back and is playing freely, trails 14-18.

15:20 IST: The South Korean breaks Srikanth's seven point streak, leads 17-12.

15:18 IST: Kidambi Srikanth is getting back in the game, gets five consecutive points, trails 10-16

6 points on a trot for Srikanth.



15:16 IST: Three brilliant smashes from Kidambi gets him back-to-back points, trails 8-16.

15:15 IST: Son Wan Ho running away with the second game as well, leads 15-5.

15:12 IST: Series of unforced errors costing Kidambi dear, he trails 5-13.

15:10 IST: Things looking gloomy for the Indian in the second game as well.

15:09 IST: Half-way through the second game, the Indian trails 4-11.

Son Wan Ho continues his domination.



15:07 IST: The world number one is dominating the India, gets five consecutive points, he leads 8-2.

15:05 IST: Unlucky for Kidambi as his shoe comes off in the back court, trails 2-5.

15:03 IST: Brilliant smash from Kidambi, he trails 2-3 in the second game.

15:00 IST: Son Wan Ho wins the first game 21-14.

14:59 IST: Poor net play from the Indian.

14:57 IST: Son Wan Ho is running away with the first game, he leads 19-14.

14:55 IST: Four consecutive points for the South Korean, he leads 17-12.

14:52 IST: Brilliant defensive play from Kidambi and an overhead smash gives him a point, he trails 12-13.

Srikanth gets the better of Son in a 39 shot rally. Trails 12-13 against Son.



14:51 IST: A bad judgement call from the South Korean gives Kidambi a point.

14:48 IST: Half-way through the first game, Kidambi trails Son Wan Ho 8-11.

14:46 IST: Kidambi draws level at 8-8.

14:44 IST: Four consecutive points for Kidambi.

14:42 IST: Smash into the net, another unforced error from Kidambi. He now trails 1-6.

14:40 IST: Smash from Kidambi has been ruled out but the Indian challenges the call. It's out! The South Korean leads 3-1.

14:39 IST: Brilliant cross-court drop shot from the Korean as he takes the first point.

14:37 IST: So, the game begins! Son Wan Ho starts the proceedings.

14:34 IST: Kidambi Srikanth and Son Wan Ho have arrived in the court.

14:24 IST: We are just minutes away!

14:15 IST: Son Wan Ho is known for his gritty defence and it will be interesting to see how the world number 1 plays Srikanth's attacking and aggressive game.

13:49 IST: Srikanth will look to keep his winning streak intact.

13:41 IST: Quarter-final Fixtures, Day 5:

13:40 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of World Badminton Championships.

Srikanth, however, eased into the quarterfinals with yet another straight-game win over Denmark's Anders Antonsen in men's singles.



On a 12-match winning streak, Srikanth knocked out World No. 18 Antonsen 21-14 21-18. The World No. 10 Indian will clash with top seed and World No. 1 Korean Son Wan Ho in the quarterfinals.



Srikanth, who finished at the pre-quarterfinals in the last two editions, has a 4-4 head-to-head record against Son, whom he has beaten twice this year en route to his titles at Indonesia and Australia in June.