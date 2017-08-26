World Badminton Championships, Live Score: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu Look To Ensure All-India Final

Saina Nehwal returned to where she belongs while paving the way for Indian badminton's foray into a territory hitherto unexplored, her semifinal entry also raising hopes of a first all-India summit showdown in the World Badminton Championship. The Olympic bronze medallist advanced to the semifinal when she staved off the challenge from local favourite Kristy Gilmour to assure herself of at least a bronze. The 27-year-old Indian, who won a silver medal at the last edition at Jakarta, dug deep into her reservoir to eke out a 21-19 18-21 21-15 win over the world No. 31 Gilmour in a match that lasted an hour and 14 minutes. The London Olympics bronze medallist takes seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan today.

Live updates of the BWF World Championships Women's Singles semi-finals at Glasgow

16:57 IST: Currently in women's doubles, Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi of Japan is up against China's Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan.

16:52 IST: A quick recap -- Viktor Axelsen stormed into the finals of the men's singles event by beating China's Chen Long 21-9, 21-10 in just 39 minutes.

Indonesia's Tontowi Amad and Liliyana Natsir beat Hong Kong's Lee Chun Hei Reginald Chau Hoi Wah 21-16, 21-13 in Mixed Doubles event.

Mohammad Ahsan and Rian Agung Saputaro of Indonesia beat Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda of Japan 21-12, 21-15 in men's doubles event.

Time for an Indonesian party in Glasgow!



A 21-12 21-15 straight games win takes Ahsan/Saputro to the #2017BWC men's doubles final pic.twitter.com/tJdyS1Q7RC — 2017BWC (@2017BWC) August 26, 2017

16:50 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the World Championships, Day 6.

PV Sindhu on Friday completed a hat-trick of medals at the World Badminton Championships as she stormed into the semifinals at Glasgow. Sindhu, a silver medallist at the Rio Olympics, assured herself of at least a bronze with a clinical display against world number six Chinese Sun Yu. The 22-year-old, who has won a bronze at the 2013 and 2014 editions, disposed off Sun Yu 21-14 21-9 in 39 minutes at the Emirates Arena. The world No. 4 Indian takes on Chinese - world No. 10 Chen Yufei later in the day.