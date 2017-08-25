Twitteratti Hails Badminton Queen PV Sindhu For Assuring A Medal At World Championships

India's star badminton player Pusarla Venkata Sindhu pulled off a spectacular win against fifth seed Sun Yu of China. Sindhu, who gave India its second ever badminton Olympics medal at Rio Games, was applauded by Twitterati for another brilliant show on Friday when she assured India of at least a medal at the World Championships. The fourth seed Sindhu defeated her Chinese opponent 21-14, 21-9 in a match which lasted around 40 minutes.

The 2-time bronze medallists assures a medal at the Worlds for India!



PV Sindhu defeats Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 to enter #2017BWC SEMIS. ?? pic.twitter.com/XR9TStSNI8 — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 25, 2017

There used to be a time when it was only Saina vs China. Glad that @Pvsindhu1 has come along to share the burden. Sindhu vs Chen Yufei in SF — Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 25, 2017

PV Sindhu absolutely destroys China's Sun Yu in just under 40 minutes to guarantee a medal for India at #2017BWC.



The champ killed it! ?? pic.twitter.com/bqokvsuixs — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) August 25, 2017

Such class. Champion. Proud of you @Pvsindhu1 — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 25, 2017

.@Pvsindhu1 defeats Sun Yu 21-14, 21-9 to enter #2017BWC SEMIS. ?? Great going! Best wishes for the next one! pic.twitter.com/1TO1Q1f4Ne — Vijay Goel (@VijayGoelBJP) August 25, 2017

The Rio Olympics silver medallist will now take on Chen Yufei of China, who continued her winning run by beating eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 14-21, 21-16, 21-12.

"Well I am happy with the way I have played today and I am pleased with the results. Even though I won, I must admit that Sun Yu is not an easy player to play against and the last time I played against her I lost to her (In Dubai 2016)," Sindhu said after the match.

"I am happy with the performance today. I went on the court thinking I need to give my best and play my game. Last time I played her I lost to her in Dubai. It wasn't easy and each point was important to me, even although I was leading," she added.

Sindhu has two medals at the World Championships. She won bronze medals at the 2013 (Guangzhou) and 2014 (Copenhagen) editions.

Apart from Sindhu, badminton legend Prakash Padukone won men's singles bronze in 1983 (Copenhagen), Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa won women's doubles bronze in 2011 (London) and 2012 Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal won Silver medal in 2015 (Jakarta).