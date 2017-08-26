 
Twitteratti Hail Saina Nehwal's Bronze Medal Run At World Badminton Championships

Updated: 26 August 2017 22:00 IST

Going into the match, Saina was aiming to extend her 6-1 head-to-head advantage over the Japanese but her opponent proved to be a tough nut to crack.

Saina Nehwal went down fighting 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 to Nozomi Okuhara. © AFP

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal went down fighting 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 to Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semi-final of the World Badminton Championships on Saturday. Even though Saina couldn't make it to the final of the tournament, she took home a well deserved bronze medal. Going into the match, Saina was aiming to extend her 6-1 head-to-head advantage over the Japanese but her opponent proved to be a tough nut to crack. Despite her loss, Twitteratti hailed Saina's bronze winning performance and showered praise on her.

Saina started the match on a positive note and looked in prime condition to reach the final but as the match wore in, Okuhara started exerting her dominance.

Saina did extremely well to stay in touch in the second game after losing early ground but that seemed to take a lot out of her. She failed to pose any serious threat in the final game as the Japanese shuttler stormed in to the final.

Highlights
  • Twitter praised Saina for her performance at World Championships
  • Saina took home a bronze medal after losing in the semi-final
  • Saina had won a silver medal at the last edition in Jakarta
