 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Loses As Japan Thrash India 5-0

Updated: 23 May 2018 20:21 IST

Saina Nehwal lost to Akane Yamaguchi 19-21, 21-9 20-22 in a marathon 54-minute match.

Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Loses As Japan Thrash India 5-0
India suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Japan © AFP

India suffered a humiliating 0-5 defeat to Japan in their third and final Group A tie at the Uber Cup badminton tournament on Wednesday. In the first game of the women's singles, Saina Nehwal lost to Akane Yamaguchi 19-21, 21-9 20-22 in a marathon 54-minute match. In the women's doubles, Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi hammered Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant in straight sets 21-15, 21-6 to take a crucial 2-0 lead. India's poor performance continued in the third and the do-or die match as Vaishnavi Reddy lost to Nozomi Okuhara 21-10, 21-13 in just 26 minutes of play.

In the fourth match, Indian shuttlers suffered the loss. In doubles match, Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto thrashed inexperienced Vaishnavi Bhale and Meghana Jakkampudi 21-8, 21-17 to take a 4-0 lead.

Anura Prabhudesai rounded up a disappointing day for the Indians as she lost in the straight games to Sayaka Takahashi.

The Indian lost 12-21, 7-21 in just 26 minutes.
 

Comments
Topics : Saina Nehwal Badminton
Get the latest IPL 2018 news, check IPL 2018 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Anura Prabhudesai lost in the straight games to Sayaka Takahashi
  • Matsutomo, Takahashi hammered Sanyogita Ghorpade, Prajakta Sawant
  • Saina Nehwal lost to Akane Yamaguchi 19-21, 21-9 20-22
Related Articles
Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Loses As Japan Thrash India 5-0
Thomas And Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal Loses As Japan Thrash India 5-0
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Saina Nehwal Stars As India Hammer Australia 4-1
Thomas and Uber Cup 2018: Saina Nehwal Stars As India Hammer Australia 4-1
Thomas And Uber Cup: Indian Shuttlers Struggle In Group Match, Saina Nehwal Loses Her Opening Tie
Thomas And Uber Cup: Indian Shuttlers Struggle In Group Match, Saina Nehwal Loses Her Opening Tie
This Is The Golden Era Of Indian Badminton, Says Legend Nandu Natekar
This Is The Golden Era Of Indian Badminton, Says Legend Nandu Natekar
2018 BWF Thomas, Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy To Lead India
2018 BWF Thomas, Uber Cup: Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy To Lead India's Challenge
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.