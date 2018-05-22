 
Thomas And Uber Cup: HS Prannoy Loses As India Outclassed 0-5 By China In Men's Competition

Updated: 22 May 2018 23:51 IST

After whitewashing Australia 5-0 on Monday, the Indian shuttlers failed to keep the momentum going.

World No.9 HS Prannoy was clobbered in straight sets 9-21, 9-21 by Chen Long © AFP

India crashed out of the men's competition at the Thomas and Uber Cup badminton tournament following a humiliating 0-5 defeat against China on Tuesday. After whitewashing Australia 5-0 on Monday, the Indian shuttlers failed to keep the momentum going as they were brutally hammered by the Chinese shuttlers. In the first game which lasted for 27 minutes, World No.9 HS Prannoy was clobbered in straight sets 9-21, 9-21 by Chen Long in the men's singles clash. Right from the start, Prannoy never looked in contention as he gifted away several points due to poor shot selection. The Indian struggled in both games as the Chinese shuttler wrapped up the match with ease.

India's poor show continued in the men's doubles affair too as Arjun M.R. and Ramchandran Shlok suffered a 12-21, 15-21 loss to Lieu Chang and Zhang Nan, which gave China a 2-0 lead. Shi Yuqi then overcame India's B. Sai Praneeth in the second men's singles to further extend China's lead. After losing the first game 9-21, Praneeth made a comeback by winning it 21-15 but faltered in the third game, losing 12-21.

Liu Yuchen and Li Junhui handed China an unassailable 4-0 lead as they defeated the India pair of Arun Geoge and Sanyam Shukla 21-15, 20-22, 21-8 in an another men's doubles match.

China finally wrapped up the issue 5-0 as Lin Dan outclassed Lakshya Sen 16-21, 21-9, 21-8.

