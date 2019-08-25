We were expecting a better result this time as PV Sindhu had trained hard for the competition, said an elated P Vijaya after her daughter became the first Indian to win the gold medal at the BWF World Championships on Sunday. "She was trained really tough. This time we thought she will get a better result. We are very happy. We are waiting for that gold medal. This is the third time she was playing in the final," Vijaya told ANI. Prior to this win, the 24-year old had won four medals at the World Championships -- bronze in 2013 and 2014 while silver in 2017 and 2018 edition.