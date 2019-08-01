Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out In Second Round
Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and Kidambi Srikanth were knocked out of the Thailand Open on Thursday.
Saina Nehwal was knocked out in the second round of the Thailand Open 2019 on Thursday as she lost to 17-year-old Sayaka Takahashi. Saina won the first game 21-16 but the teenager came back strongly to take the second game 21-11. In the second game, at one stage Saina was trailing 16-2 and Takahashi took the match to the third game. In the third game, Saina took an early lead but after the mid-break, Takahashi overturned the deficit and managed to upset the seventh seeded Indian shuttler. In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth also crashed out as he lost to Khosit Phetpradab 21-11, 16-21, 12-21 in the second round of the tournement.
In the other match, Parupalli Kashyap was also knocked out in the second round on Thursday. Kashyap lost the match in straight games 9-21, 14-21.
Takahashi's win ended India's contention in the Thailand Open in the women's single category.
Earlier, Saina Nehwal won her first round match easily as she brushed aside Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan by 21-17, 21-19 in straight games.
India's PV Sindhu had pulled out of the tournament along with other ace shuttlers across the world.