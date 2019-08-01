Thailand Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out In Second Round

Saina Nehwal was knocked out in the second round of the Thailand Open 2019 on Thursday as she lost to 17-year-old Sayaka Takahashi. Saina won the first game 21-16 but the teenager came back strongly to take the second game 21-11. In the second game, at one stage Saina was trailing 16-2 and Takahashi took the match to the third game. In the third game, Saina took an early lead but after the mid-break, Takahashi overturned the deficit and managed to upset the seventh seeded Indian shuttler. In men's singles, Kidambi Srikanth also crashed out as he lost to Khosit Phetpradab 21-11, 16-21, 12-21 in the second round of the tournement.