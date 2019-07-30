Thailand Open: PV Sindhu Pulls Out, Saina Nehwal To Make Comeback After Injury Lay-Off

PV Sindhu's wait for her first title win in seven months continues after she withdrew from the Thailand Open, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) confirmed on Tuesday. Informing about the shutter's decision, who pulled out of competition at the eleventh hour, BAI Media tweeted, "#pvsindhu has withdrawn from #Thailand as the main rounds take off from today. Let's wish the shuttlers all the best." After Sindhu's withdrawal, India now have only one seeded player left in the fray in the women's singles category, in the form of Saina Nehwal, who didn't feature in Indonesia Open as well as the Japan Open on medical grounds.