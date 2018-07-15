Thailand Open 2018, PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Final: When And Where To Watch, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu advanced into the women's singles final after registering a hard-fought victory over Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung at the USD 350,000 Thailand Open World Tour Super 500 tournament in Bangkok on Saturday. The second-seeded Indian continued her unbeaten run in the Thai capital with a 23-21 16-21 21-9 win over Tunjung in a match that lasted an hour. In what is expected to be a high-voltage summit showdown , Sindhu will lock horns with Nozomi Okuhara in a rematch of the last World Championship, in which the Japanese prevailed. The world no 3 Indian pipped Tunjung to win the first game that went down to the wire, separated by just two points.

When is the Thailand Open 2018 final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara?

The Thailand Open 2018 final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will take place on July 15, 2018.

Where is the Thailand Open 2018 final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara?

The Thailand Open 2018 final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will be played at Nimibutr Stadium - 1, Bangkok.

What time does the Thailand Open 2018 final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara begin?

The Thailand Open 2018 final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara begins at 14:10 pm (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Thailand Open 2018 final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara?

The Thailand Open 2018 final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara will be shown on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Thailand Open 2018 final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara?

The Thailand Open 2018 final match between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara live streaming will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All broadcast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

