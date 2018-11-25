 
Syed Modi International: Sameer Verma Retains Title, Saina Nehwal Loses In Finals

Updated: 25 November 2018 21:37 IST

Sameer Verma, the defending champion, won the final in an hour and 10 minutes.

Sameer Verma registered a 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 win against Lu Guangzu of China. © AFP

India's Sameer Verma defeated Lu Guangzu of China in the men's singles final to successfully defend and win the Syed Modi International Championships in Lucknow on Sunday. Sameer registered a 16-21, 21-19, 21-14 win against his sixth-seeded Chinese opponent in a match that lasted an hour and 10 minutes. However, in the women's singles, world number nine Saina Nehwal suffered an 18-21, 8-21 loss to China's Han Yue.

In the men's singles final, Sameer trailed his opponent 8-11 at the mid-break of the opening game. After the break, Guangzu won five points in a row to take a 16-10 lead. Sameer, on the other hand, tried hard to make a comeback but eventually lost the first game 16-21.

In the second game, Sameer took an 11-8 lead at the mid-break, but Guangzu upped the ante and won six consecutive points to lead his Indian counterpart by 16-14. However, Sameer held his nerve to seal the second game by 21-19.

Sameer, yet again, started slowly in the third game as he trailed his opponent 7-10. However, the Indian took a slender 11-10 lead at the mid-break.

After the break, Sameer maintained a healthy gap and eventually won the third game 21-14.

This was Sameer's third title major win, following victories at Swiss Open and Hyderabad Open.

In the women's singles, Saina suffered a crushing defeat as she lost to fourth-seeded Han Yue in straight games.

Saina looked off-colour as Han Yue clinched the victory in the finals in just 34 minutes.

In the men's doubles finals, the Indian pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost 11-21, 20-22 to Indonesia's Fajar Alfain Muhammad Rian Ardianto.

In the women's doubles final, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy lost 15-21, 13-21 to Malaysia's Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean.

