 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Syed Modi International: Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Enter Semi-Finals

Updated: 23 November 2018 23:20 IST

Saina Nehwal will next meet Ruselli Hartawan of Indonesia for a place in the final.

Syed Modi International: Saina Nehwal, Sameer Verma Enter Semi-Finals
Saina Nehwal won her tie against Rituparna Das in 36 minutes. (File picture) © AFP

Saina Nehwal kept the Indian women's challenge alive by advancing to the semi-finals of the Syed Modi International tournament on Friday. Saina Nehwal was up against compatriot Rituparna Das and she won the match in 36 minutes, beating her opponent 21-19, 21-14. The Indian star will next meet Ruselli Hartawan of Indonesia for a place in the final. In the men's single event, Sameer Verma entered the last four but it was the end of the road for Parupalli Kashyap, who lost 16-21, 19-21 to Sitthikom Thammasin of Thailand in a match that lasted 44 minutes. Along with Kashyap, B Sai Praneeth, too, was knocked out after losing 10-21, 21-19, 14-21 to China's Lu Guangzu in 58 minutes.

Earlier in the women's singles event, Saina was trailing her opponent 5-11 at the mid-break of the first game. However, she took seven consecutive points to level and then take the lead.

Rituparna, on the other hand, wasn't going down easily and kept Saina on her toes throughout the first game. The first game was a close-fought affair with Saina eventually taking the opening game 21-19.

In the second game, Saina seemed confident and maintained a healthy gap at all times, leading her compatriot 11-9 at mid-break of the second game.

Rituparna tried hard to make a comeback but it proved difficult for her to catch up as Saina ran away the game, winning it 21-14.

In the men's singles event, Sameer Verma had a to dig deep to see off China's Zhou Zeqi. Defending champion Sameer led his opponent 11-7 at mid-break of the first game.

The Chinese wasn't backing down and continued to take points, while the Indian maintained a slender lead. Eventually, Sameer won the first game 21-18.

In the second game, the Chinese led the Indian from the start and did not let him settle. After taking a 11-7 lead at mid-break of the second game, Zhou Zeqi took six consecutive points towards the end of the game to take the match into the decider.

The decider was closely contested for first half of the game, however, Sameer showed his class by upping the ante, which helped him enter the semi-finals by winning the third game 21-11.

Meanwhile in the mixed doubles event, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa beat their Indonesian opponent 20-22, 21-17, 21-11 to proceed further in the tournament.

Both the women's doubles (Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy) and men's doubles pair (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty) advanced to the semi-finals.

Comments
Topics : Saina Nehwal Parupalli Kashyap Sameer Verma B. Sai Praneeth Badminton
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Saina Nehwal beat Rituparna Das 21-19, 21-14
  • Both Parupalli Kashyap and B Sai Praneeth were knocked out
  • India's mixed doubles pair also advanced to the semis
Related Articles
Syed Modi International: Sameer Verma, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Enter Quarterfinals
Syed Modi International: Sameer Verma, Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap Enter Quarterfinals
Kidambi Srikanth Positive About Indian Badminton Despite Poor Showing In Hong Kong Open
Kidambi Srikanth Positive About Indian Badminton Despite Poor Showing In Hong Kong Open
Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Pre-quarters; Saina Nehwal Crashes Out
Hong Kong Open: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth Enter Pre-quarters; Saina Nehwal Crashes Out
French Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out After Losing In Quarter-Finals
French Open: Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out After Losing In Quarter-Finals
Kidambi Srikanth vs Kento Momota Highlights, French Open Quarter Final: Kidambi Srikanth Loses To Kento Momota In Quarters
Kidambi Srikanth vs Kento Momota Highlights, French Open Quarter Final: Kidambi Srikanth Loses To Kento Momota In Quarters
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.