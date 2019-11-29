 
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out After Losing To Son Wan Ho In Quarterfinals

Updated: 29 November 2019 18:15 IST

Kidambi Srikanth lost to Son Wan Ho in straight games in the quarterfinals of Syed Modi International badminton tournament.

Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out in the quarterfinals of Syed Modi International. © Twitter

Kidambi Srikanth was knocked out of the ongoing Syed Modi International badminton tournament in Lucknow after losing to Son Wan Ho in quarterfinals on Friday. Kidambi Srikanth lost the first game 18-21 and in the second game the Indian shuttler came close but was outclassed by Son Wan Ho who finished the match in straight games, taking the second game 21-19. Earlier in the day, India's Sourabh Verma defeated Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in a match that lasted just 40 minutes. Sourabh won the first game 21-19 and in the second game he outclassed Vitidsarn to take second game 21-16.

In the women's doubles, Kuhoo Garg-Anoushka Parikh and Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker lost their respective games to end India's challenge in women's doubles category.

On Thursday, the third seed Srikanth, who had lifted the title in 2016, eked out a thrilling 18-21 22-20 21-16 win over compatriot Parupalli Kashyap, who is also a former two-time champion here.

More to follow...

