Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth Enters 2nd Round After Beating Russia's Vladimir Malkov
Updated: 27 November 2019 15:13 IST
Syed Modi International Tournament: Kidambi Srikanth sailed past Russia's Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap.
Syed Modi International: Kidambi Srikanth won his first-round match in straight games. © AFP
Third seed Kidambi Srikanth sailed past Russia's Vladimir Malkov in straight games to set up a second-round clash with fellow Indian Parupalli Kashyap in the Syed Modi International Badminton Tournament in Lucknow on Wednesday. Srikanth prevailed 21-12 21-11 in his 36-minute opening round clash, while Kashyap got a walkover from Frenchman Lucas Corvee. Among other Indians, 18-year-old Lakshya Sen, who won the Scottish Open last week, also got a walkover after another French shuttler Thomas Rouxel withdrew from the competition. In the women's competition, Ashmita Chaliha advanced after beating compatriot Vrushali Gummadi 21-16 21-16 in a 32-minute contest.
More to follow...
Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kidambi Srikanth Parupalli Kashyap Badminton
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.