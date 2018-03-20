 
Surprised At Being Conferred Padma Shri, Says Kidambi Srikanth

Updated: 20 March 2018 23:59 IST

Srikanth, an Arjuna awardee, was the first male badminton player to win gold at the 2015 Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold.

At 25, Srikanth is the 2nd youngest sportsperson in India to have got the Padma Shri © Twitter

Noted badminton player Kidambi Srikanth on Tuesday said that he was surprised when he got a call from the government about his selection for the Padma Shri. "I am really happy and excited at getting the Padma Shri this evening. In fact, I was surprised when I was informed that I have been shortlisted for the award," Srikanth told news agency IANS. "I had applied thinking that I was eligible for this award. Glad that even the screening committee thought as much. This is really motivating," he added with a smile. At 25, Srikanth is the second youngest sportsperson in India to have got the Padma Shri. Earlier, PV Sindhu got it at the age of 19.

Srikanth, an Arjuna awardee, was the first male badminton player to win gold at the 2015 Swiss Open Grand Prix Gold.

One of the highest civilian Awards of the country, Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The 'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field.

