Sudirman Cup: India Suffer 2-3 Loss To Malaysia In Absence Of Kidambi Srikanth

Updated: 21 May 2019 15:02 IST

India's hopes of reaching the knockout stage will now rest on their next match against home favourites China on Wednesday.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa produced a brilliant performance. © AFP

India paid the price for dropping experienced Kidambi Srikanth, and fielding Sameer Verma instead, in their opening group 1D match as they lost 2-3 against Malaysia at the Sudirman Cup 2019 in Nanning, China on Tuesday. Sameer Verma suffered straight-game loss in men's singles against Lee Zii Jia, losing 13-21, 15-21 in 48 minutes to allow Malaysia level the scores 1-1. Mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa produced a brilliant performance to outdo Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie 16-21, 21-17, 24-22 in an hour and 10-minute opening match to give India a 1-0 lead.

Olympic and world championship silver medallist PV Sindhu then steamrolled Goh Jin Wei 21-12 21-8 in 35 minutes to bring India back on track but doubles pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy lost narrowly 20-22 19-21 to Aaron Chia and Teo Ee Yi.

With India and Malaysia level at 2-2, Ashwini once again took the court -- two hours after her mixed doubles match -- alongwith N Sikki Reddy but the women's doubles pair couldn't get across the world no 13 pair of Chow Mei Kuan and Lee Meng Yean, losing 11-21 19-21.

Eighth seeded India's hopes will now rest on their next match when they take on the mighty China Wednesday.

China boosts of All England champion Chen Yufei and world no. 2 Shi Yuqi besides three formidable doubles pairs -- all figuring the world's top 10 and it will take a miraculous effort from India to overcome the 10-time champions.

India had reached the quarterfinals in the 2011 and 2017 editions of the Sudirman Cup.

(With PTI inputs)

