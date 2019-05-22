Sudirman Cup: India Knocked Out After Losing To China In Group 1D Tie

India's campaign at the Sudirman Cup 2019 badminton tournament concluded on Wednesday as Sameer Verma and Saina Nehwal lost their respective matches to suffer a 0-5 defeat against China in the Group 1D tie. Sameer Verma suffered a 17-21, 20-22 against Chen Long in men's singles, followed by a 5-21, 11-21 routing of Pranav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy against Wang Yafan and Huang Dongping in mixed doubles. Later in the day, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting 21-18, 15-21, 17-21 to Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong in men's doubles.

This is India's second consecutive defeat in the Sudirman Cup 2019 as they lost 2-3 to Malaysia on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, China continued to dominate despite wrapping up the tie with Chen Yufei blitzing Saina Nehwal in the women's singles match to make it 4-0 in China's favour.

Saina Nehwal, who didn't play against Malaysia, lost 12-21, 17-21 in just 33 minutes.

Later, women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 12-21, 15-21 to Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China.

In the last edition of the Sudirman Cup, in 2017, India had managed to reach the quarter-finals where they lost to China.

On Tuesday, India paid the price of dropping experienced Kidambi Srikanth, and fielding Sameer Verma instead, in their opening group 1D match.

Sameer Verma suffered straight-game loss in men's singles against Lee Zii Jia, losing 13-21, 15-21 in 48 minutes to allow Malaysia level the scores 1-1.

India had reached the quarter-finals in the 2011 and 2017 editions of the Sudirman Cup.