Story ProgressBack to home
BWF World Championships Live Updates: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, HS Prannoy Eye Glory
BWF World Championships Live Score: Three Indian stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy will be in action at the world event on Friday.
BWF World Championships Live: India eye a place in the semi-finals© AFP
BWF World Championships Live Updates: Three Indian stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy will be in action at the world event on Friday. While the pair of Satwik and Chirag will be playing its men's doubles quater-final match against Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Kim Astrup, HS Prannoy will be taking on Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles quarter-final match. Satwik-Chirag had won the bronze medal in the last edition, while Prannoy is yet to make podium finish at the event.
Here are the Live updates from Men's Singles and Men's Doubles Quarterfinals of BWF World Championships from Copenhagen:
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 17:02 (IST)Meanwhile in Budapest...India's Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Jena on Friday qualified for the final of the men's javelin throw event at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Check the day highlights HERE
- 16:54 (IST)World C'ships Live: Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri pair already out!World number 11 Lakshya Sen, a winner of bronze medal at the 2021 edition, couldn't get past Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn, going down 14-21, 21-16, 13-21 to bow out of the tournament. On the other hand, women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand couldn't sustain the attack and went down 14-21 9-21 in 42 minutes against top seeded Chinese duo of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan.
- 16:37 (IST)World Championships Live: Third successive quarters for Prannoy!India's HS Prannoy showed nerves of steel, advancing to his third successive quarterfinals at the World Championships with a fighting three-game win over former champion Loh Kean Yew of Singapore on Thursday. World number 9 Prannoy displayed his sterling fighting qualities during his 21-18, 15-21, 21-19 win over the seventh-seeded player at the Royal Arena.
- 16:27 (IST)World C'ships Live: Prannoy aims more glory!HS Prannoy came into this tournament after ending a six-year title drought, claiming his maiden BWF crown at the Malaysia Masters. Boosted with confidence, the player is now only one match victory away from his podium finish at the ongoing BWF World Championhips. He is India's most consistent singles player at the moment.
- 16:12 (IST)World Championships Live: Satwik-Chirag close to another medal!Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty is one step away from another World Championships medal after reaching the quarterfinals. The duo registered a three-game win over Indonesia's Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin. The Indian pair had claimed its maiden bronze in the last edition.
- 15:54 (IST)World Championships Live: India's matches!The duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be going up against Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Kim Astrup, while HS Prannoy will be facing Viktor Axelsen.
- 15:39 (IST)Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of BWF World Championships. India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be playing in the men's doubles quarter-finals, while another star shuttler from the nation, HS Prannoy will also be playing his quarter-final match in the men's singles.
Topics mentioned in this article
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty HS Prannoy Badminton Live Blogs Viktor Axelsen
Get the Latest Sports News and check out Match Schedule and Live Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.