BWF World Championships Live Updates: Three Indian stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty and HS Prannoy will be in action at the world event on Friday. While the pair of Satwik and Chirag will be playing its men's doubles quater-final match against Denmark's Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Kim Astrup, HS Prannoy will be taking on Denmark's Viktor Axelsen in the men's singles quarter-final match. Satwik-Chirag had won the bronze medal in the last edition, while Prannoy is yet to make podium finish at the event.

Here are the Live updates from Men's Singles and Men's Doubles Quarterfinals of BWF World Championships from Copenhagen: