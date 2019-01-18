 
Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 Semifinal: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 18 January 2019 21:44 IST

Saina Nehwal will face another tough test when she faces three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain on Saturday.

Saina Nehwal will face Carolina Marin in the Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal. © AFP

Saina Nehwal produced a superlative performance on Friday to overcome Japanese superstar Nozomi Okuhara 21-18, 23-21 to enter the semi-finals of the Malaysia Masters 2019. The straight-game victory over the higher-seeded Japanese was even more sweeter with Saina having to fight back from being 9-15 and 14-18 down in the two respective games. One obstacle out of the way, another roadblock awaits Saina in the last four. The Indian star, who had won the title in Malaysia in 2017 and was a runners-up in the 2011 edition, will face three-time world champion Carolina Marin of Spain on Saturday. Saina has defeated Marin five times and has lost to the Spaniard as many times in the last 10 meetings.

When is the Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal?

The Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal will be played on January 19, 2019.

Where will the Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal be played?

The Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal will be played at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

What time does the Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal begin?

The Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal is the 2nd match on Court 1 and is expected to start at 10:20am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal?

The Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal will be telecast on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal?

The live streaming of the Saina Nehwal vs Carolina Marin, Malaysia Masters 2019 semifinal will be available on Hotstar. For live updates, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per information received from the host broadcasters)

