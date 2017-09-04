 
Saina Nehwal Reunites With Pullela Gopichand, Says Happy To Be Back Home

Updated: 04 September 2017 16:01 IST

The World Championship bronze medallist has ended her association with Vimal Kumar

Saina Nehwal took to Twitter to make the announcement. © PTI

Saina Nehwal has ended her association with coach Vimal Kumar and will be training again with Pullela Gopichand. The World Championship bronze medallist took to Twitter to convey this information to her fans. "Hi friends I wanted to share some news with everyone," Saina tweeted.

Vimal Kumar was her coach when she went to the World Championships in Glasgow last month, where Saina reached the semi-finals before going down to the eventual champion, Nozomi Okuhara.

Gopichand was PV Sindhu's coach and his ward made it to the final. Sindhu went to make it to the final, where she too lost to Okuhara in three games.

Saina had parted ways with Gopichand after a quarterfinal exit at the 2014 World Badminton Championships in Denmark. That was the first time that the duo had split.

In 2011, Saina started training with Baskar Babu but within three months returned to Gopichand, regretting her decision.

In 2012, she bagged the bronze medal at the London Games under Gopichand's guidance.

(With inputs from PTI)

