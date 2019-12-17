 
"Couldn't Ask For Better Wife": Parupalli Kashyap Wishes Saina Nehwal On 1st Wedding Anniversary

Updated: 17 December 2019 20:08 IST

Parupalli Kashyap thanked Saina Nehwal for making their "first year together so wonderful" and added that he couldn't have asked for a "better wife".

Parupalli Kashyap described Saina Nehwal as the "most amazing woman in the world". © Instagram

Badminton stars Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap took to Instagram to wish each other on their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday. Saina Nehwal, the first Indian woman to win an individual Olympic medal in badminton, shared a picture featuring her life-partner Parupalli Kashyap. "Happy first anniversary to us... #oneyearofmarriage," Saina captioned the picture. Kashyap wasn't too behind in expressing his feelings on the special day. In fact, he won the battle of wishing Saina on their special day, by wishing her first. He shared a series of pictures on Instagram, all with better-half Saina. In his post, he described Saina as the "most amazing woman in the world". He even thanked Saina for making their "first year together so wonderful" and added that he couldn't have asked for a "better wife".

Happy first anniversary to us ... #oneyearofmarriage

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina) on

"You are simply the most amazing woman in the world. I couldn't ask for a better wife. Thanks for making the first year together so wonderful. I love you so much. Happy anniversary!!," Kashyap's post read.

The two international players have been training with national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand since 2005 and reportedly dated for over 10 years, before tying the knot in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on December 14 last year.

Bollywood actress Esha Gugta and Gauahar Khan and TV presenter Arcahana Vijaya were some of the celebrities who reacted on Saina's post and congratulated the couple on their first wedding anniversary. 

Saina, credited with popularising the sport in the country, created history by winning country's first-ever individual Olympics medal in badminton when she clinched bronze at 2012 London Olympics. Three years later in April, she even went on to attain the World No. 1 ranking. However, since then a dip in form has seen her drop down to the eighth spot in the world rankings.

