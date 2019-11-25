Kidambi Srikanth has joined Saina Nehwal in pulling out of the upcoming season of the Premier Badminton League. Srikanth said that he wants to focus on international events with a crucial phase coming up for Indian shuttlers in the race for qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. "It's a tough road ahead. Need to go full throttle and fulfil the expectations that lie on me. Hence, I won't be playing PBL this year to focus more on international events. Wish @blr_raptors (Bengaluru Raptors) all the very best and hope for a smashing season this year as well," tweeted the former world no 1.

Srikanth's withdrawal comes a day after Saina withdrew from the tournament to focus on getting some valuable recovery time. Saina has had a lean run in recent tournaments on the tour. Her most recent tournament was the Hong Kong Open that started on November 12. She suffered a first round exit, which was the fifth time in her last six tournaments that she went out without winning a match.

Both players are now slated to play in the Syed Modi International which starts on November 26.