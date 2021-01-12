Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy have tested positive for coronavirus, and have been quarantined at a Bangkok hospital. Both badminton players were set to take part in the Thailand Open tournament that got underway on Tuesday. However, the Badminton Association of India (BAI), in a tweet, said that Saina and Prannoy have been withdrawn from the tournament and have to be isolated at a hospital in Bangkok for a minimum of 10 days. Though, BAI made no mention of Parupalli Kashyap, Saina's husband, the Indian shuttler too gave a walkover to his Canadian opponent Jason Anthony Ho-Shue, thereby bringing an end to his participation at the Thailand Open.

"We are constantly in touch with the BWF as well as the organisers and our team management and players. These are unprecedented times but BWF is doing everything to ensure full support to our players including their safety," Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Singhania said in an official statement.

NEWS UPDATE:

Badminton Association of India is in constant touch with @bwf, players, team management and organizers.

Several other Indian players are participating in the ongoing Thailand Open. PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, among others will be in action in the tournament.

The mixed doubles team of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa got off to a winning start on Tuesday. The Indian duo beat the Indonesian team of Hafiz Faisal and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja, seeded sixth in the tournament.

Rankireddy and Ponnappa won the match 21-11, 27-19, 21-16 to advance to the next round.

The first half of the 2021 badminton season started on Tuesday with the Thailand Open and will wrap up with the conclusion of the Russia Open on July 25 after which the Tokyo Olympics will take the limelight.