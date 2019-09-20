 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Badminton

Sai Praneeth Loses To Anthony Ginting In Quarterfinals Of China Open, India's Campaign Over

Updated: 20 September 2019 16:40 IST

Sai Praneeth lost 21-16, 6-21, 16-21 to World No.9 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the quarterfinals of the China Open.

Sai Praneeth Loses To Anthony Ginting In Quarterfinals Of China Open, India
China Open: Sai Praneeth suffered a three-game loss to Anthony Ginting. © AFP

Sai Praneeth suffered a three-game loss to World No.9 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the quarterfinals to draw curtains on India's campaign at the China Open World Tour Super 1000 badminton tournament on Friday. Almost a month after dispatching the Indonesian en route his historic world championships bronze at Basel, World No.15 Praneeth went down to the same opponent 21-16, 6-21, 16-21 in 55 minutes to be ousted in the last eight stage. Ginting will now take on eighth-seed Denmark's Anders Antonsen, who had clinched the silver at the World Championships.

Praneeth, who had reached the finals of Swiss Open early this year, came into the match with a 3-2 advantage in the head-to-head count against Ginting but he ran out of steam after winning the opening game.

Praneeth opened up a 3-0 lead early on and then kept widening the gap, reaching 11-3 at the break.

Ginting tried to make a comeback and was 11-14 at one stage but the Indian ensured there were no hiccups as he pocketed the opening game comfortably.

In the second game, Ginting galloped to a 9-4 lead after grabbing six straight points and entered the interval with a cushion of 11-5.

The Indonesian continued to rule the roost after the break, jumping to a massive 18-6 lead and soon roared back into the contest.

The decider was a close affair as Praneeth erased a 2-6 deficit to catch up with Ginting and was ahead 11-7 at the breather. A fighting Ginting, however, turned the tables after reeling off six points on the trot to reach 13-12.

The Indonesian kept his hold on the proceedings after that to grab four match points and converted it easily to enter the semifinals.

Last month, Praneeth had reached the semifinals of the World Championships to end India's 36-year wait for a men's singles medal at the tournament.

He emulated legendary Prakash Padukone, who had also won a bronze at the 1983 edition.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article B. Sai Praneeth Badminton
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sai Praneeth lost to Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in China Open quarters
  • Sai Praneeth lost 21-16, 6-21, 16-21
  • With Praneeth's loss, India's China Open campaign came to a close
Related Articles
Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among 10 Boxers In TOPS Scheme
Mary Kom, Amit Panghal Among 10 Boxers In TOPS Scheme
PV Sindhu Enters World Championships Final, Sai Praneeth Takes Home Bronze
PV Sindhu Enters World Championships Final, Sai Praneeth Takes Home Bronze
Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota Semi-Final, World Championships: Sai Praneeth Takes Home Bronze After PV Sindhu Enters Final
Sai Praneeth vs Kento Momota Semi-Final, World Championships: Sai Praneeth Takes Home Bronze After PV Sindhu Enters Final
World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth Advance To Second Round
World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth Advance To Second Round
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Enter Semifinals, Sai Praneeth Crashes Out
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty Enter Semifinals, Sai Praneeth Crashes Out
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.