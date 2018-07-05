Sachin Tendulkar Posts Special Message For Birthday Girl PV Sindhu

India's badminton star PV Sindhu celebrated her 23rd birthday in style by registering a straight-game win over Japan's Aya Ohori to enter the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Open on Thursday. Sindhu took just 36 minutes to get past her Japanese opponent 21-17, 21-14. Applauding PV Sindhu's dominance, India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar posted a special message for the Rio Olympics silver medallist. "Great result on a special day! Many congratulations on entering the quarterfinals of the #IndonesiaOpen2018 and also, wish you a very happy birthday. All the best for the games ahead. @Pvsindhu1," Tendulkar's post read.

Great result on a special day! Many congratulations on entering the quarterfinals of the #IndonesiaOpen2018 and also, wish you a very happy birthday. All the best for the games ahead. @Pvsindhu1 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 5, 2018

This was Sindhu's fifth win over the Japanese in as many meetings.

Sindhu will face China's He Bingjiao in the quarter-finals. Bingjiao entered the quarters after beating Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-15, 21-12 in a 32-minute battle.

But it wasn't a good outing for London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal. Saina lost in straight games to China's Chen Yufei 18-21, 15-21.

Tendulkar on Tuesday posted a tweet in Tamil to wish his former team-mate Harbhajan Singh on his 38th birthday.



Harbhajan was the part of the victorious Chennai Super Kings team that lifted the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 title.