PV Sindhu Wins Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold Title

PV Sindhu put on a dominant display as she defeated Gregoria Mariska 21-13, 21-14 in the women's singles final to win the Syed Modi International Grand Prix Gold tournament in Lucknow on Sunday. Playing in her first tournament of the year, world no. 9 Sindhu cruised to victory in the final against her 120th ranked Indonesian opponent. The Indian badminton ace started well and gave little room to Mariska in the opening game, before closing it out at 21-13. Sindhu carried the momentum into the second game and had little trouble in closing out the game. This is her maiden title win at the event.

Sameer Verma, on the other hand, fought back from 5-11 down in both the games to outwit fellow Indian B Sai Praneeth in the men's singles final. Praneeth looked slightly in discomfort with his right shoulder and also committed too many unforced errors to hand over the match, despite earning early leads.

Second seeds Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy, who had won Grand Prix titles at Brazil and Russia, also lay claim to their maiden GPG title in mixed doubles after beating compatriots Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy, seventh seeds, 22-20 21-10 in the final.

Reigning Olympic silver medallists and top seeds, Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Christinna Pedersen from Denmark knocked out India's newly formed pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy 21-16 21-18 in a 38-minute final to clinch the women's doubles crown.

Top seeds Mathias Boe and Carsten Mogensen, the silver medallist at London Olympics, meanwhile, clinched the men's doubles title after defeating Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han, seeded eighth, 21-14 21-15 in another one-sided summit clash.

(With inputs from PTI)