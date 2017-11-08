PV Sindhu vs Saina Nehwal Highlights, Badminton National Championship Final: Saina Nehwal Beats PV Sindhu To Win Title

Olympic medallist Saina Nehwal defeated PV Sindhu in straight games in the women's singles final to clinch the Senior Badminton National Championship title on Wednesday. Saina, who is currently ranked World No. 11, won 21-17, 27-25 against her compatriot and Rio Olympics silver medallist Sindhu. Saina entered the women's singles final of the tournament after defeating fifth seed Anura Prabhudesai 21-11 21 -10.

Highlights Between PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal, Badminton National Championship Final at Nagpur

19:39 IST: Saina Nehwal beats PV Sindhu 21-17, 27-25 to win Badminton National Championship title.

19:37 IST: It's 25-25 now. Every point is followed by a loud cheer from crowd.

19:36 IST: A long rally between the two shuttlers. Saina wins in the end to make it 24-24.

19:35 IST: A long rally and Saina wins in the last. She leads 23-22 and one point away from the title.

19:34 IST Sindhu is not giving up. She makes it 22-22. A loud cheer from the crowd for both star players.

19:33 IST: Saina plays a brilliant drop shot and make sit 22-21. She is one point away from winning the title.

19:32 IST: Sindhu takes 21-20 lead. She is one point away from winning the second game.

19:31 IST: Sindhu manages to win a point and makes it 20-20.

19:30 IST: Saina Nehwal one point away from the title win.

19:28 IST: Saina takes 19-18 lead.

19:27 IST: Misjudgment from Sindhu. the shuttle lands inside the line. Saina gets the point. It's 18-18 now.

19:25 IST: Unforced error from Saina. Sindhu takes the point at the end. She leads 17-14.

19:24 IST: Wonderful smash from Saina. She makes it 13-15.

19:23 IST: Brilliant drop shot from Sindhu. She leads 14-10.

19:21 IST: Two back-to-back points for Saina. She trails 10-12 in the second game. Can she make a comeback?

19:20 IST: Superb wrist work from Sindhu. She leads 12-8

19:19 IST: Sindhu leads 11-8 at mid break against Saina.

19:18 IST: A good rally between the two. Sindhu takes the point at the end.

19:17 IST: Unforced error from Sindhu. But, she still leads 9-7.

19:15 IST: A solid smash from Saina Nehwal. She makes it 6-6 in the second game.

19:13 IST: Brilliant rally between the two shuttlers. Saina takes the point at the end. Sindhu still leads 6-4 in the second game.

19:12 IST: Three back-to-back points for Sindhu. She leads 5-1 in the second game.

19:10 IST: A brilliant drop shot from Saina. She makes it 1-2 in the second game.

19:09 IST: The second game gets underway. Sindhu takes the first point.

19:08 IST: A loud cheer from crowd for the London Olympics bronze medallist.

19:07 IST: Saina Nehwal wins first game 21-17 against PV Sindhu

19:05 IST: Saina makes it 20-17. She is just one point away from winning the first game.

19:03 IST: Brilliant comeback from Sindhu. A solid smash and the Rio Olympic medallist makes it 16-17 against Saina,

18:58 IST: Saina has started dominating after the break. She leads 15-11 now.

18:54 IST: Saina Nehwal leads PV Sindhu 11-9 at mid break.

18:48 IST: Brilliant comeback from Saina, She makes it 2-2 in the first game.

18:46 IST: Sindhu off to a brilliant start. She clinches the first point of the match.

18:43 IST: The Olympic medallists are warming-up ahead of the mouth-watering clash.

18:41 IST: The wait is over. Saina and Sindhu are making their way to the court.

18:00 IST: Hello and welcome to the Live updates from the final of Badminton National Championship between Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

A lot has happened between those two battles with Saina becoming the World No 1 in 2015, while Sindhu rising to the pinnacle of world badminton after clinching the silver at Rio Olympics. Saina, who had won the bronze at London Games, had suffered a career-threatening knee injury to crash out early from the Rio Games and spent the next few months recovering and scripting her way back to the top. Sindhu, meanwhile, scaled new heights in international badminton after winning the 2016 China Open, India Open and Korea Open this year, besides winning the silver at the Glasgow World Championship. Saina, 27, who had won the silver in 2015 World Championship, bagged a bronze at the Glasgow edition to show that she was getting back to her best.