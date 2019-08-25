 
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, World Championships Final Live Score: PV Sindhu Eyes Elusive Gold Against Nozomi Okuhara

Updated:25 August 2019 15:27 IST

World Championships final , PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Badminton Match Score: PV Sindhu has equalled the record of legendary Zhang Ning by winning five medals at the World Championships.

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara Live Score: PV Sindhu has entered the World C'ships final 3rd year in a row. © AFP

Even before stepping on court for the final against Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the World Championship, PV Sindhu has set many records. She has equalled the record of legendary Zhang Ning by winning five medals at the World Championships. This is her third successive final, a feat in itself. But the challenge on Sunday will be to win a gold medal, unlike 2017 and 2018, where she was bested in the final and had to be content with the silver medal. Speaking to NDTV from Basel, the venue of the World Championships in Switzerland, Sindhu said all World Championships are different tournaments played in different environments and hoped that this time she can change the colour of the medal.

Live Match Score Updates between PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara, BWF World Championships 2019 finals from Basel, Switzerland

  • 14:24 (IST)Aug 25, 2019

    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to our live blog of BWF World Women's Championships final between PV Sindhu and Nozomi Okuhara from Basel in Switzerland.
