PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin, Premier Badminton League 2017: How to Watch The Blockbuster Match

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin will face off in the Premier Badminton League opener on Sunday.

The third edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) kicks off on Sunday with a mouth-watering clash between India's PV Sindhu and Spain's World No. 1 Carolina Marin. The duo will come face-to-face for the second time since the Rio Olympics finals when Hyderabad Hunters take on Chennai Smashers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Carolina pulled off a sensational win over Sindhu in the Rio Games final and come Sunday, they will renew the rivalry on the first day of new year. Interestingly, local girl Sindhu will lead Chennai's challenge in her hometown of Hyderabad.

Vodafone PBL kick-starts today in Hyderabad and a splendid opening ceremony precedes the action on court. Don't miss! #BaddiesAreBack pic.twitter.com/agZPtwhWcd — PBL India (@PBLIndiaLive) January 1, 2017

Apart from Sindhu, Chennai's team has Tommy Sugiarto and Parupalli Kashyap, who will be eager to continue his progress after making a comeback from a knee injury. Britain's Adcock couple, Chris and Gabrielle will crucial in the men's and the mixed doubles matches.

In the opposition camp will be two talented Indian singles youngsters Sameer Verma and B. Sai Praneeth. In the form of English Rajiv Ouseph, Hyderabad have a proven international player. Malaysian doubles specialist Tan Boon Heong and Tan Wee Kiong.

The Hyderabad-Chennai contest will be followed by the Bengaluru Blasters-Delhi Smashers match.

Here is everything you need to know about the PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin PBL 2017 match

Where can one watch the PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin match live?

You can watch the live telecast of this match Star Sports 1 & 3 and on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 HD.

Where can one watch PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin live stream?

You can follow the live stream on HotStar.

What time will the PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin match start?

The match will start at 7:00 pm IST.

Where can one track the live updates of the match?

You can track all the live updates via NDTV's PV Sindhu vs Carolina Marin live blog.

(With inputs from IANS)