PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi Highlights, All England Badminton Championships: Sindhu Loses In Semi-Final

All England Badminton Championships Highlights: PV Sindhu loses to Akane Yamaguchi in semis.

PV Sindhu squares off against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals of All England Badminton Championships. In head to head encounters, Sindhu has has won 6 out of the 9 previous matches. Olympic silver medallist shuttler Sindhu produced a brilliant performance to eke out a thrilling three-game victory over 2016 champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to progress to her maiden semifinal in the quarterfinals.

Highlights of the All England Championships semi-final between PV Sindhu and Akane Yamaguchi from Birmingham

23:58 IST: It's all over. Sindhu loses in the semi-finals. She lost 21--19, 19-21, 18-21 to Akane Yamaguchi.

23:57 IST: Yamaguchi takes 19-18 lead against Sindhu.

23:52 IST: It's 16-all in the decider. Brilliant show by both shuttlers.

23:45 IST: Brilliant rally between the two shuttlers. Yamaguchi wins the battle in the end. Sindhu still leads 13-10.

23:44 IST: PV Sindhu goes into the break with 11-7 lead in the deciding game against Akane Yamaguchi

23:37 IST: Brilliant smash from Sindhu. She clinches the point and the lead too. She leads 8-5.

23:35 IST: Sindhu takes 6-3 lead against Yamaguchi.

23:33 IST: Challenge from Yamaguchi. But, it's unsuccessful. Sindhu leads 3-2 in the deciding game.

23:31 IST: Third and deciding game gets underway. Who will enter the final of the tournament - PV Sindhu or Akane Yamaguchi?

A tantalising deflection, pause and then drop off the net leaves Sindhu sprawling and gifts Yamaguchi the second set 21-19, so both players have scored the exact same number of points going into the third set! #YAE18 — Yonex All England (@YonexAllEngland) March 17, 2018

23:30 IST: PV Sindhu loses second game 19-21 against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi.

23:26 IST: Forced error from Sindhu. Yamaguchi takes 20-18 lead. Game point for the Japanese.

23:24 IST: What a game from Sindhu. She won back-to-back points and makes it 18-19 against Yamaguchi.

23:23 IST: Yamaguchi leads second game 13-16 against Sindhu. Can Sindhu make a comeback?

23:17 IST: Brilliant top shot from Sindhu. She trails her Japanese opponent 13-14.

23:16 IST: Sindhu makes it 12-12 in the second game. Can she dominate from here?

23:13 IST: PV Sindhu trails 9-11 at mid break in the second game.

23:10 IST: A solid backhand from Sindhu. It's 9-9 in the second game.

23:07 IST: Brilliant comeback from Sindhu. She takes 6-5 lead in style.

23:06 IST: Unforced error from Yamaguchi. She leads Sindhu 5-4.

23:04 IST: Aggressive start from Yamaguchi. She leads second game 3-2.

23:03 IST: The second game gets underway. Can Sindhu win the second game to seal to enter final?

23:01 IST: PV Sindhu wins opening game 21-19 against Japan's Akane Yamaguchi

22:59 IST: Game point for Sindhu. She leads opening game 20-18.

22:58 IST: Two back-to-back points for Sindhu. The Indian leads 19-17 now.

22:57 IST: What a comeback from Yamaguchi. She draws level 17-17 in the opening game.

22:56 IST: Excellent rally between the two. Yamaguchi emerges winner at the end. Yamaguchi makes it 16-17.

22:55 IST: Unforced error from Sindhu. Yamaguchi trails 15-17.

22:55 IST: Three back-to-back points for Yamaguchi. The Japanese makes it 14-17 against Sindhu.

22:54 IST: Challenge from Sindhu! But it goes unsuccessful. The point goes in Yamaguchi's favour.

22:45 IST: Sindhu is cruising towards first game win. She leads first game 16-8 against her Japanese opponent.

22:49 IST: Superb start from Sindhu after the mid break. She leads 14-7 in the opening game.

22:47 IST: PV Sindhu leads Akane Yamaguchi 11-5 at mid-break in opening game.

22:45 IST: A superb backhand from the Indian shuttler. Sindhu leads 10-5.

22:44 IST: Three back-to-back points from Yamaguchi. Sindhu still leads 9-5.

22:41 IST: Yamaguchi makes a comeback and makes it 1-6.

22:40 IST: What a start from the Sindhu. She is dominating the first games. Sindhu leads 5-0 against Yamaguchi in the opening game.

22:33 IST: And, PV Singhu makes her entry in style. Crowd welcome the Rio Olympics medallist with a loud cheer.

22:29 IST: Tai Tzu Ying will face either PV Sindhu or Akane Yamaguchi tomorrow.

21-15 20-22 21-13 Tai Tzu Ying beats Chen Yufei to reach the WS final tomorrow #YAE18 — Yonex All England (@YonexAllEngland) March 17, 2018

22:28 IST: In other semi-final, Tai Tzu Ying beats Chen Yufei to enter the women's singles final.

22:00 IST: The Rio Olympics medallist Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara of Japan to enter the semi-finals of the All England Championships.