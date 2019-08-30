 
PV Sindhu Visits Tirupati Temple After World Championships Triumph

Updated: 30 August 2019 15:31 IST
PV Sindhu visited the temple on Friday morning and thanked the almighty for his blessings in winning the World Championships.

PV Sindhu offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple. © ANI

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, Andra Pradesh on Friday days after becoming the first Indian to win the World Championships gold medal. She visited the temple this morning and thanked the almighty for his blessings in winning the World Championships. "I prayed for good performance in the forthcoming tournaments," Sindhu said. Sindhu trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament and became the first Indian shuttler to win gold at the event.

Earlier, the 24-year-old had four medals at the World Championships as she bagged bronze in the 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals.

Sindhu won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. In this year, she appeared in the final of the Indonesia Open where she faced a defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, former cricketer Chamundeswarinath, and IPL Chairman Rajeev Sukla also visited the temple and offered prayers to the almighty.

Temple administration welcomed the VIPs with temple protocol. Priests offered them blessings with vedic chants.

Topics mentioned in this article PV Sindhu Badminton
