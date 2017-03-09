PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Storm Into All England Open Badminton Championships Quarters

PV Sindhu crushed Indonesian Dinar Dyah Ayustine 21-12, 21-4 to enter the quarter-finals of the All England Open Badminton Championships on Thursday, while compatriot Saina Nehwal too booked her place in the last-eight of the tournament after a 21-18, 21-10 win over German qualifier Fabienne Deprez. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist was hardly troubled by World No.39 Ayustine, who came under a barrage of attacks from the Hyderabad girl. Sindhu won the match in 30 minutes at Birmingham's Barclaycard Arena. The only Indian men's singles player left in the second round, Prannoy failed to mount a challenge against Chinese seventh seed Tian Houwei, losing 13-21, 5-21 in 33 minutes.

Meanwhile, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy gave their all but couldn't avoid a 19-21, 20-22 close defeat against South Koreans Yoo Yeon Seong and Kim Ha Na late Wednesday night.

Sindhu led 12-3 in the first game and afterwards, it was a formality. In the second game, the game turned out to be much more easier as Sindhu raced to victory conceding only four points.

Sinhdu zoomed to a 9-0 lead before the 23-year-old Indonesian bagged three points on the trot. The 21-year-old Sindhu continued her attacking spree and earned nine successive points without any fuss.

Later in the day, Saina had to battle hard to clinch the first game. The Indian looked a bit rusty at the very beginning, holding a 5-4 lead. She looked better as the game progressed that helped her take a 12-8 advantage. But German Fabienne fought back and equalised at the 12-point mark.

Afterwards, it turned out to be a see-saw battle till the 17-point mark when 2012 Olympic bronze medal winner Saina really showed her experience to snatch the game with three successive points.

The second game, however, saw Saina cruising nicely, holding a 11-6 lead at the mid-game break. Saina hardly broke into a sweat to notch a 21-10 win to progress into the quarter-finals.

