 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PV Sindhu Reaches Career-Best World Number 2 Ranking

Updated: 06 April 2017 15:46 IST

In 2017, PV Sindhu first won the Syed Modi International tournament and then defeated Carolina Marin, her Olympic nemesis, in straight games in New Delhi to win the India Open Superseries.

PV Sindhu Reaches Career-Best World Number 2 Ranking
PV Sindhu recently beat Carolina Marin to clinch her maiden India Open Superseries title. © PTI

India's PV Sindhu on Thursday became the No.2 ranked woman badminton player in the world on the back of some fine performances in the recent past. The Rio Olympics silver medallist, who claimed her first India Open Superseries title on Sunday -- beating her Olympic final rival Carolina Marin of Spain, jumped three spots as per the latest Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings. Incidentally, Marin was among the players Sindhu overtook on way to the second rank. Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei retains her top ranking.

Sindhu had a poor outing in the Malaysia Open Superseries, going down 21-18, 19-21, 17-21 to her unseeded Chinese opponent Chen Yufei.

However, she was rewarded with the No. 2 ranking thanks to her performances in 2016 and this year.

Sindhu won the Malaysia Masters in 2016, beating Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in the final, 21-15, 21-9.

Thereafter, she probably came up with her finest performance since the Rio Games when she went to China and fended off the local powerhouses to win the China Open. She beat the fancied Sun Yu in the final, 21-11, 17-21, 21-11.

In 2017, Sindhu first won the Syed Modi International tournament and then defeated Marin, her Olympic nemesis, in straight games in New Delhi to win the India Open.

Sindhu's No. 2 ranking is second to Saina Nehwal, who reached the World No. 1 ranking in 2015.

Topics : Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Carolina Marin Saina Nehwal Badminton
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule & IPL live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sindhu jumped five spots as per the latest BWF rankings
  • Sindhu became the No.2 ranked woman badminton player in the world
  • Sindhu recently beat Carolina Marin to win her maiden India Open title
Related Articles
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Crash Out In Round 1 Of Malaysia Open; Ajay Jayaram Advances
PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal Crash Out In Round 1 Of Malaysia Open; Ajay Jayaram Advances
PV Sindhu Beats Carolina Marin To Clinch Maiden India Open Crown
PV Sindhu Beats Carolina Marin To Clinch Maiden India Open Crown
Highlights, India Open 2017 Final: PV Sindhu Beats Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16
Highlights, India Open 2017 Final: PV Sindhu Beats Carolina Marin 21-19, 21-16
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.