PV Sindhu Rallies to Beat Akane Yamaguchi in BWF Superseries Finals Opener

Updated: 14 December 2016 23:22 IST

PV Sindhu defeated Japan's Akane Yamaguchi to start her BWF Superseries Finals campaign with a win

PV Sindhu is playing in her maiden BWF Superseries Finals. © PTI

India's PV Sindhu came from a game down to defeat Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in her opening game of BWF Superseries Finals in Dubai on Wednesday.

In a match that lasted a little over one hour, Sindhu prevailed 12-21, 21-8, 21-15 over her second seeded rival. 

With this win, double World Championship bronze medallist Sindhu has taken a 3-1 lead in the head-to-head against the 19-year-old two-time former junior world champion Yamaguchi.

On Thursday, world No.10 Sindhu will come across sixth-ranked Chinese Sun Yu, who produced a stunning result against reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin with a 21-18, 24-22 triumph in 58 minutes.

Sindhu's group also has Carolina Marin, who defeated her in the Olympic final.

The eight players in the Superseries Finals have been divided into two pools of four player each. Two players from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Sindhu is the lone Indian in the women's singles category at the BWF Superseries Finals.

