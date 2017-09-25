PV Sindhu Nominated For Padma Bhushan By Sports Ministry

PV Sindhu won the World Championship silver this year as well as two Superseries titles.

Shuttler PV Sindhu was on Monday nominated for the prestigious Padma Bhushan -- India's third highest civilian award. The Indian ace's career graph has been on an upward curve since last year, when she became the first Indian to win a silver medal at the Olympic Games. In March 2015, Sindhu became the youngest recipient of the Padma Shri. Following her brilliant performances last year, the Indian shuttler has gone from strength to strength this year. Sindhu became only the second Indian to win a silver at the World Championships after Saina Nehwal.

"Yes, we have recommended Sindhu for Padma Bhushan," a Sports Ministry official told PTI.

Besides her World Championship silver at Glasgow, Sindhu became the first Indian to clinch the Korea Open Superseries title to add to her 2016 China Open Superseries Premier and India Open Superseries titles.

"Very happy that my name has been recommended for Padma Bhushan. I would like to thank the govt and the sports ministry," said Sindhu.

Sindhu now has three Super Series, three World Championship medals, an Olympic silver and a host of other podiums finishes.

Sindhu is the second sportsperson to be recommended for the prestigious award after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), earlier this month, nominated Mahendra Singh Dhoni for the Padma Bhushan.

A senior BCCI official confirmed that the Indian cricket board had only sent one name for the Padma awards this year and it was a unanimous decision to nominate India's former captain.

The 36-year-old has scored 9737 runs in 302 ODIs besides 4876 runs in 90 Test matches. He has also played 78 T20 Internationals, notching up 1212 runs.

He has 16 international hundreds (6 in Tests and 10 in ODIs) along with 100 international half-centuries.

As a wicketkeeper, Dhoni has held 584 catches across formats (256 in Tests, 285 in ODIs and 43 in T20 Internationals). He has also effected 163 stumpings.

Dhoni is already a recipient of the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and the Padma Shri award.

If Dhoni is conferred with Padma Bhushan, he will become the 11th Indian cricketer to get the third highest civilian honour.

