PV Sindhu Crashes Out Of Badminton Asia Championships

PV Sindhu lost 21-15, 14-21, 24-22 to HE Bingjiao in the quarterfinals of Badminton Asia Championships.

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu went down fighting to HE Bingjiao of China in the women's singles quarter-finals in the Badminton Asia Championships 2017 on Friday. The fourth seeded Sindhu won the first game before the eighth seeded Chinese staged a comeback to win 15-21, 21-14, 24-22 in a match lasting an hour and 17 minutes. Sindhu got off to a promising start, winning six consecutive points to take a 12-5 lead in the first game. Although, the local shuttler tried hard to reduce the gap, the Indian held on to clinch the opening game and take a 1-0 lead.

Bingjiao was in no mood to give in so easily and put up a much better show in the second game, taking a 3-0 lead early on.

The Chinese shuttler, then, won four back-to-back points to increase her lead to 13-7.

Although, Sindhu battled hard and won three successive points to reduce the gap, Bingjiao produced a three-point burst to increase her lead and held on from there to level the match at 1-1.

The third and decisive game was an exciting affair.

Bingjiao took the early lead, winning seven successive points to open up a comfortable 8-1 advantage. Sindhu, however, drew level at 12-12.

It was then a neck and neck affair, with neither shuttler prepared to yield an inch.

At one point, Bingjiao took four consecutive points to lead 19-16 before Sindhu took three points to draw level again.

The closing stages saw some thrilling action. With Sindhu enjoying a one-point lead at 22-21, Bingjiao clinched three successive points to take the game and the match.