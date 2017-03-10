 
PV Sindhu Crashes Out of All England Open Badminton Championships

Updated: 10 March 2017 22:29 IST

PV Sindhu lost to top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan, 14-21, 10-21, in the quarterfinals

PV Sindhu lost to top seed Tai Tzu Ying in the quarterfinals. © AFP

Indian badminton ace PV Sindhu on Friday crashed out of the All England Open Badminton Championships after losing to top seed Tai Tzu Ying of Taiwan 14-21, 10-21 in her quarterfinal match.

After a tight start to the match, both players were tied at 11-11 in the first game. Ying, however, raced ahead in the crucial stage and managed to win the opening game 21-14.

The second game was a one-sided affair with the world no. 1 Ying closing it out at 21-10 to book her place in the semis.

Saina Nehwal, the other Indian in the frame, will take third seed Sung Ji Hyun of South Korea in her quarterfinal clash later in the evening.

