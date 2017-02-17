PV Sindhu Breaks Into The Top 5 in World Badminton Rankings

India's star badminton player PV Sindhu achieved her career-best Badminton World Federation (BWF) women's singles ranking as she jumped to number five in the world. The Rio Olympics silver medallist, who previously held the sixth spot, edged ahead of Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in the latest rankings. Sindhu, who has 9399 points, has never before been part of world badminton's top five. Saina Nehwal, at No. 9, is the only other Indian in the top 10.

Tai Tzu Ying of the Chinese Taipei tops the rankings, while Spaniard Carolina Marin, the only non-Asian in the top 10, was second.

Saina and Sindhu recently pulled out of India's campaign in the inaugural edition of the Asia Mixed Championship in view of a heavy schedule for them in the near future, including the All-England Championship next month.

Saina had a disappointing 2016 due to her problems with a knee injury. Sindhu enjoyed a solid run in the year gone by. The Hyderabad player won the Chinese Open and reached the finals of the Hong Kong Open. Sindhu also won the Syed Modi International Grand Prix.