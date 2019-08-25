 
PV Sindhu Becomes First Indian To Clinch World Championships Gold, Wishes Pour In

Updated: 25 August 2019 19:20 IST

PV Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara in straight games to clinch the gold in Badminton World Championships.

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win World Championships gold. © AFP

PV Sindhu created history as she defeated Nozomi Okuhara in straight games to become the first Indian to win Badminton World Championships gold on Sunday. Sindhu won the first game 21-7 and even in the second game she didn't let the Japanese shuttler make a comeback as she took the second game 21-7. Sindhu finished off the final in just 36 minutes. In the second game, at mid-game break, PV Sindhu managed to secure a lead of seven points and that proved to be too much for Okuhara in the end. After Sindhu won the gold in Switzerland, wishes started to pour in from all parts of the country.

Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.    

It was Sindhu's fifth World Championships medal - joint most for a woman singles player with former Olympics and world champion Zhang Ning of China - to go with the two successive silvers and a couple of bronze medals.    

Sindhu has also won an Olympic silver in 2016 Rio Games, a silver at Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, an Asian Games silver at Jakarta and the BWF World Tour Finals last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Highlights
  • PV Sindhu won the final in straight games against Nozomi Okuhara
  • Sindhu defeated her Japanese opponent 21-7, 21-7
  • This was Sindhu's fifth medal at World Championships
