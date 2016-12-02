 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton
Badminton

PV Sindhu Achieves Career-Best Rank of 7, Saina Nehwal Back in Top-10

Updated: 02 December 2016 22:51 IST

PV Sindhu has reached a career-best ranking of World No.7 following two consecutive finals in the Super Series calendar.

PV Sindhu Achieves Career-Best Rank of 7, Saina Nehwal Back in Top-10
PV Sindhu has reached a career-best of World No.7. © AFP

New Delhi:

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu jumped two places to achieve her career-best ranking of seven in the world while Saina Nehwal was also back in the top 10 in the latest BWF World Ranking.

Sindhu, who clinched the China Open and then reached the finals at the Hong Open, has 68,699 ranking points. She will carry India hopes at the Dubai Super Series Final, a prestigious tournament she qualified for the first time.

Former World No.1 Saina, who is on a comeback trail after recovering from a serious injury, improved a spot after slipping five places to 11th place last week.

K Srikanth, who is out of action since undergoing an injury, slipped a place to World No. 13, while Hong Kong Finalist Sameer Verma jumped 13 places to be World No. 30.

Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy slipped a place to World No. 23rd.

Topics : Badminton Saina Nehwal Pusarla Venkata Sindhu
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • PV Sindhu has reached a career-best of World No.7
  • She recently won the China Open Super Series Premier
  • She reached the final of Hong Kong Open Super Series
Related Articles
Saina Nehwal's Coach, Prakash Padukone Differ on PV Sindhu
Saina Nehwal's Coach, Prakash Padukone Differ on PV Sindhu
Saina Nehwal: The Return of Fighter!
Saina Nehwal: The Return of Fighter!
Badminton Star Saina Nehwal Termed 'Anti-National' For Endorsing Chinese Brand
Badminton Star Saina Nehwal Termed 'Anti-National' For Endorsing Chinese Brand
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.