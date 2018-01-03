 
don't
miss
All Sports
Badminton

Premier Badminton League: Chennai Smashers Lose To Delhi Dashers In Unfortunate Fashion

Updated: 03 January 2018 23:49 IST

Chennai Smashers went down to Delhi Dashers in an unfortunate fashion after they had to concede the last match of the tie due to an ankle injury to Gabrielle Adcock in the Premier Badminton League on Wednesday.

Premier Badminton League: Chennai Smashers Lose To Delhi Dashers In Unfortunate Fashion
Sung Ji Hyun in action for the Delhi Dashers in Lucknow during the PBL © Premier Badminton League

Defending champions Chennai Smashers went down to Delhi Dashers in an unfortunate fashion after they had to concede the last match of the tie due to an ankle injury to Gabrielle Adcock in the Premier Badminton League on Wednesday. The match, which would have decided the outcome of the tie, could not be completed as Gabrielle twisted her ankle while returning a shot. Playing in their trump match, Adcocks couple Gabrielle and Chris were trailing 5-6 in the match.

Going into the match, Chennai were trailing 1-2, but a loss will erase their slate while Delhi were awarded a point and won the tie 3-0 on points.

Earlier , Korea's Sung Ji Hyun, ranked 6th in the world beat World No.3 PV Sindhu of India to give Delhi Dashers a slight advantage (2-1 on points) against Chennai Smashers.

Sung Ji, who had lost to Sindhu on both occasions in last season, exacted her revenge to disappoint the packed stadium that braved the chilly weather to see their favourite star in action.

In the marquee clash of the day, Sung Ji prevailed over Sindhu 11-15, 15-13, 15-14.

In the third match of the tie, World No.22 Tain Houwei of China beat Chennai Smashers' Tanongsak Saemsomboonsuk 15-14,15-10 to keep Delhi Dashers alive in the tie.

In the second match of the day, Hong Kong's Vincent Wong Wing Ki registered a comprehensive 15-10, 15-13 victory over France's Brice Leverdez to reduce Delhi's deficit in the tie.

In the lung-opener, the Indo-Taiwanese men's doubles combination of B Sumeeth Reddy and Lee Yang scored a superb 15-13, 15-11 victory over the Russian trump duo of Ivan Sozonov-Vladimir Ivanov to help Chennai Smashers draw first blood.

Topics : Pusarla Venkata Sindhu Badminton
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Chennai Smashers went down to Delhi Dashers
  • Korea's Sung Ji Hyun beat World No.3 PV Sindhu of India
  • Sung Ji prevailed over Sindhu 11-15, 15-13, 15-14
Related Articles
PV Sindhu Asks For Patience For Junior Players To Do Well On International Stage
PV Sindhu Asks For Patience For Junior Players To Do Well On International Stage
PV Sindhu Eyes World No.1 Rank For Next Season
PV Sindhu Eyes World No.1 Rank For Next Season
Yearender 2017, Badminton: Indian Stars Make The World Sit Up And Take Notice
Yearender 2017, Badminton: Indian Stars Make The World Sit Up And Take Notice
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.