Premier Badminton League 2017: Tournament Schedule (January 1-14)

The Premier Badminton League 2017 is all set to hit the court from January 1, with the top players of world badminton locking horns as all badminton fans in India gear up for the mega event.

The opening match of the six-team franchise-based league will be held in Hyderabad, while the two-semi-finals and the final will be played in Delhi.

Matches will also be held in Mumbai, Lucknow and Bangalore.

Hyderabad Hunters will take on Chennai Smashers in the opening round- robin encounter while the former will be up against hosts and defending champions Delhi Acers on January 12 to conclude the preliminary phase.

Apart from PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal from India, the focus will be on Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain and Men's World No.3 Jan O Jorgensen.

Schedule:

January 1: Hyderabad Hunters v Chennai Smashers; Bengaluru Blasters v Delhi Acers in Hyderabad

January 2: Awadhe Warriors v Hyderabad Hunters in Hyderabad

January 3: Bengaluru Blasters v Chennai Smashers; Delhi Acers v Mumbai Rockets in Mumbai

January 4: Hyderabad Hunters v Mumbai Rockets in Mumbai

January 5: Awadhe Warriors v Delhi Acers in Lucknow

January 6: Awadhe Warriors v Mumbai Blasters in Lucknow

January 7: Bengaluru Blasters v Hyderabad Hunters in Bangalore

January 8: Delhi Acers v Chennai Smashers; Bengaluru Blasters v Mumbai Rockets in Bangalore

January 9: Awadhe Warriors v Bengaluru Blasters in Bangalore

January 10: Mumbai Blasters v Chennai Smashers in Chennai

January 11: Awadhe Warriors v Chennai Smashers in Chennai

January 12: Delhi Acers v Hyderabad Hunters in Delhi

January 13: Semi finals in Delhi

January 14: Final in Delhi