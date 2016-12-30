Premier Badminton League 2017 Team Profile: Mumbai Rockets

Mumbai Rockets finished runners-up in the 2016 edition of the Premier Badminton League. In 2017, they will start campaign against Delhi Acers on January 3.

TEAM OWNERS:

ZOYLO Digihealth Private Limited

HOST STADIUM:

The National Sports Club of India

PLAYERS:

Men's singles - Ajay Jayaram, HS Prannoy, Shreyansh Jaiswal; Women's singles - Sung Ji Hyun, Vrushali Gummadi; Men's/mixed doubles - Chirag Shetty, Lee Yong Dae, Nipithphon Phuangphuapet; Women's/mixed doubles - Mohita Sahdev, Nadiezda Zieba

PROSPECT:

World No. 19 Ajay Jayaram is Mumbai's star player in men's singles, while HS Parannoy is another important singles player. World No. 3 Sung Ji Hyun will be a crucial cog in the wheel in women's singles. She won three title in 2016.