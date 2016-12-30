Premier Badminton League 2017 Team Profile: Chennai Smashers

All eyes will be on PV Sindhu when Chennai Smashers start their campaign on January 1.

Having reached the semifinals of the 2016 edition of Premier Badminton League, Chennai Smashers will be aiming for the big prize in the upcoming season. With Rio Olympics silver medallist PV Sindhu leading the line, hopes will be high on the franchise from Chennai.

The team will start its PBL 2017 campaign against Hyderabad Hunters on January 1.

TEAM OWNERS

The Wones Private Limited.

HOST STADIUM

Koramangala Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru. Chennai was excluded from the list of venues due to unavoidable circumstances.

PLAYERS

PV Sindhu, Arundhati Pantawane - women's singles; Parupalli Kashyap, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk, Tommy Sugiarto - men's singles; Gabrielle Adcock, Ramya Tulasi - women's/mixed doubles; B Sumeeth Reddy, Chris Adcock, Mads Pieler Kolding - men's/mixed doubles.

PROSPECTS

All eyes will be on PV Sindhu when Chennai Smashers start their campaign on January 1. The Indian badminton star will be backed by Arundhati Pantwane in the women's singles section, while in men's singles, Parupalli Kashyap, Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk and Tommy Sugiarto form a strong line-up. The team also has big names in the men's and mixed doubles categories, with the likes of Gabrielle Adcock and Chris Adcock in the roster.