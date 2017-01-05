Premier Badminton League 2017, Live Score: Saina Nehwal wins to give Awadhe Warriors 3-0 Lead

Saina Nehwal will head Awadhe Warriors' challenge vs Delhi Acers in the Premier Badminton League 2017.

Saina Nehwal will head Awadhe Warriors' challenge vs Delhi Acers in the Premier Badminton League 2017. © AFP

The Premier League Badminton 2017 match-up on Thursday will witness Awadhe Warriors take on Delhi Acers. World no.2 men's singles star Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark will lead the line for the defending champions Delhi while Saina Nehwal will fly the flag for the Lucknow side.

20:00 IST: Next up in men's singles are Jan O Jorgensen and the local favourite Kidambi Srikanth

19:55 IST: Saina Nehwal wins it in two games. She beats Nitchaon Jindapol 14-12, 11-7 to give Awadhe Warriors 3-0 lead

19:50 IST: Both of them are putting up a great exhibition with long rallies

19:47 IST: This is a trump match for Awadhe Warriors. Two points for win and negative point for a loss

19:46 IST: Brilliant court coverage by Jindapol as she level the scores 6-6

19:45 IST: Saina Nehwal leads the second game by 5-4

19:38 IST: And Saina Nehwal wins the game finally by 14-12

19:36 IST: After a super rally, the scores are again 12-12

19:35 IST: It's 10-10 now!

19:33 IST: Saina has come back well to level the scores at 9-9

19:28 IST: The Thai player takes 6-4 lead in the game

19:26 IST: Jindapol is leading 5-2 in the first game

19:21 IST: It's Saina Nehwal now, who is up against Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in women's singles match

19:18 IST: Awadhe Warriors beat Delhi Acers 11-4, 11-4 in the men's doubles match

19:14 IST: Poweful smashes from Kido/ Goh. Lead by 8-4

19:12 IST: Awadhe Warriors are leading by 6-3 in the second game

19:11 IST: Awadhe Warriors win the first game 11-4

19:10 IST: Meanwhile, Awadhe Warriors are leading 9-2

19:06 IST: The next match will be between Saina Nehwal and Jindapol in the women's singles

19:00 IST: Delhi Acers are the defending champions but they are at the bottom of the table this year

18:57 IST: The players of both the teams are out on the court and the first up will be men's doubles match where Akshay Dewalker and Vladimir Ivanov of Delhi Acers will play against Shem V Goh and Markis Kido of Awadhe Warriors

18:55 IST: Welcome all to the live-blog of Delhi Acers vs Awadhe Warriors match

Delhi Acers have not won a tie and are currently bottom of the table but the team which boasts of Jwala Gutta, All England champion pair of Vladimir Ivanov-Ivan Sozonov and also world No.3 Jan O Jorgensen, will be tough nut to crack.

Awadhe Warriors started their campaign on a high by thrashing Hyderabad Hunters in the first game and thereby accumulating five points. They will look now look to get one over the defending champs and extend their lead and reach at the top of the points table.

Apart from Saina, the Warriors have World No.1 in Men's/Mixed doubles Goh W Shem, young star Kidambi Srikanth and Vincent Wong Wing Ki.