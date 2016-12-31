Premier Badminton League 2017: Lesser Known Players

Surely fans of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) will all be well versed with the likes of Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Jan O Jorgensen and Kidambi Srikanth -- the big names in the 2017 edition -- however, there are a few hidden diamonds that are yet to make a mark on the international stage but will play as big a role as some of the stars in the changing fortunes of their respective teams.

Here is a look at some of the lesser known players taking part in the Premier Badminton League (PBL) 2017:

Son Wan Ho (Korea) - Delhi Acers (Men's Singles)

Korean star Son Wan Ho might have already be a well known name on the international stage but the is still far from being a household name in India. Son is ranked sixth in the world and should not be taken lightly. The Delhi Acers truly have a phenomenal player in their hands and along with Danish star Jan O Jorgensen will leads the Acers' charge in the men's singles events.

Son won the silver medal at the Singapore Open Super Series 2016, Korea Open Super Series 2016 and Denmark Open Premier Super Series 2016, and that speaks volumes about his credentials and current form.

HS Prannoy (India) - Mumbai Rockets (Men's Singles)

After Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy is the next shining light for India in the men's singles. Prannoy is ranked 29th in the world and will play a huge part in Mumbai Rockets' fortunes in the PBL 2017. He has World No.19 Ajay Jayaram, who at 29 has five years of experience over Prannoy, to mentor him. Prannoy is a big talent for Indian sports and the PBL will once again give him the platform to prove that.

Prannoy recently won the gold medal at the Swiss Open 2016 and a silver at the South Asian Games 2016.

Rituparna Das (India) - Awadhe Warriors (Women's Singles)

At the tender age of 20, Rituparna Das is one of the rising stars in women's badminton in India. Ranked 66th in the world, Rituparna recently won the Poland International Series 2016 and and also has the Hyderabad International Series 2016 title under her belt.

In Saina Nehwal, Rituparna has the perfect mentor to hone her skills and talent. Her form in the tournament will have a big impact for the Awadhe Warriors.

B Sai Praneeth (India) - Hyderabad Hunters (Men's Singles)

B Sai Praneeth is another big Indian talent waiting to make mark on the international stage. The 24-year-old is currently ranked 37th in the world but his recent performances suggest he is a much better player than what his current ranking might portray. He recently won the gold at Canada Open Grand Prix Badminton Challenge 2016.

Sameer Verma (India) - Hyderabad Hunters (Men's Singles)

In Sameer Verma, Hyderdabad Hunters have another emerging Indian badminton star in their line-up. Ranked 33rd in the world, Sameer was the runner-up at the Hong Kong 2016. He showed his potential when stunned World No.3 Jan O Jorgensen in the semi-finals of the tournament. Both Sameer and Praneeth have the supremely-experienced Rajiv Ouseph to look upto and learn the graft to make it big at the world stage.

Without a really big name the Hyderabad team will rely heavily on Sameer as well as Sai Praneeth to get them wins in the men's singles events.