PBL's 11-Point System Will Bring More Spectators: Prakash Padukone

Bengaluru:

Prakash Padukone, the first Indian to win the All England Championship title, on Sunday said the new scoring system for the Premier Badminton League will be an exciting experiment as it will add uncertainty to the matches and draw in more spectators.

"It will be an exciting experiment. In the 11-point scoring system, anybody can win the match. There will be a lot of uncertainty, that will bring more spectators to the stadium and more viewership," Padukone said.

The statement comes in the wake of some top international shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P V Sindhu welcoming the shorter version of the scoring system.

Saina recently had said it would be interesting to see how it pans out, but the games will get over quickly as points are less.

Sindhu, the Rio Olympics silver-medallist, had said the system will force players to be on alert and focus from the first point itself.

Padukone, who also won the Danish and Swedish Open, said some amount of tinkering with scoring is always required for popularising the sport.

"I think some kind of innovation and change is required for television viewers to make the sport interesting. So, I think in some ways it is good," he said.

Striking a cautious note, Padukone said as long as the 11-point scoring system does not affect or becomes a norm for super series and other tournaments, it is definitely worth experimenting.

"As long as it doesn't affect or become a norm for super series and all that, but I don't think they (Badminton World Federation) are planning to do that at this stage, but at this moment, it is definitely worth experimenting," he said.