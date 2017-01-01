 
PBL 2017, Live Badminton Score - Hyderabad Hunters vs Chennai Smashers: PV Sindhu, Carolina Marin Promise Blockbuster Start

Updated: 01 January 2017 17:04 IST

The Premier Badminton League 2017 is all set to hit the courts on Sunday. While the top players of the world will lock horns will each other in the tournament, the main focus will be on Chennai Smasher PV Sindhu and Hyderabad Hunter Carolina Marin on the first day. Catch live badminton score and live badminton updates here.

Premier Badminton League: PV Sindhu plays Carolina Marin in the opening match. © PTI

The third edition of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) kicks off on Sunday with a mouth-watering clash between India's PV Sindhu and Spain's World No. 1 Carolina Marin. The duo will come face-to-face for the second time since Rio Olympics final when Hyderabad Hunters take on Chennai Smashers at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. Catch live badminton score and live badminton updates here.

Hyderabad girl Sindhu will turn up for the Chennai Smashers though as Spaniard Marin will play for the Hyderabad Hunters. The Spaniard will surely try to to rally the home crowd behind her.

Carolina pulled off a sensational win over Sindhu in the Rio Games final and come Sunday, they will renew the rivalry on the first day of new year.

Along with the matches, the 11-point scoring system makes it an interesting league where the agility and speed will be the key feature along with the badminton skills.

